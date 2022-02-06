Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock worth $7,398,374. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

