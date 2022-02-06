Evercore ISI Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

