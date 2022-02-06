Eversept Partners LP Acquires Shares of 78,054 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 70.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $323,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.21.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.