Eversept Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5,447.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,552 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,286,000 after buying an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $73.00 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

