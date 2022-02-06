Eversept Partners LP Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 361.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $239.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

