Eversept Partners LP Has $33.90 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,783 shares during the period. Envista makes up 2.5% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Envista by 62.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

