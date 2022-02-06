Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $429.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.