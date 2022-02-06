Eversept Partners LP Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

