Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

