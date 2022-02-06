Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.14.

ES stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

