Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

