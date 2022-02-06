Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

