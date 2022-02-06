Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 214 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.