Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €44.00 ($49.44) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

EVT opened at €30.47 ($34.24) on Friday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of €39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

