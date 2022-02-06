Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

