Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.33 on Friday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

