Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Exponent stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

