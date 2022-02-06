Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 370,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213,558 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

