Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

