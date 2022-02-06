F3Logic LLC Sells 20,855 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

