Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $84,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($208.39) to £140 ($188.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $152.24 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

