Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,412 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $5,944,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $5,074,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,067,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.