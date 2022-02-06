Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 423,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 559,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.