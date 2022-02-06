Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.