First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

