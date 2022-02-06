First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$5.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE AG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

