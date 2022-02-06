First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.39 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.04.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

