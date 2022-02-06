First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,886. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.