First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.