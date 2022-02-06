First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,785,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

