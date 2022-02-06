First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

