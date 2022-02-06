First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

