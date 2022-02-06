First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.41

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.41 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 15072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

