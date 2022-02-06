First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.11. 307,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 148,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 528,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

