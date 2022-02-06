First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $106.54. Approximately 36,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.