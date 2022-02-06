First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $106.54. Approximately 36,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
