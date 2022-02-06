First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) shares traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.63. 113,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 142,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.