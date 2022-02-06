First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) shares traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.63. 113,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 142,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Featured Stories

