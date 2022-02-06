FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24. FirstService has a 52-week low of $139.44 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.