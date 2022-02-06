Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $234.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

FIVE opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. Five Below has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

