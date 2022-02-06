FLETA (FLETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.19 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and $11.19 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00042200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00109854 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

