FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

