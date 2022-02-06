Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

F stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

