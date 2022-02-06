Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $18.70. Ford Motor shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,866,742 shares traded.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

