Formation Fi (FORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $262,237.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $262,237.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07165421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.62 or 0.99774419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.