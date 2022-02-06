Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

