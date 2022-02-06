Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

