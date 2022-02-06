Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

