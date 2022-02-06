Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

