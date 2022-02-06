Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

