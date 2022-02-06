Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,912,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 68.7% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 148.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.