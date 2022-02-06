Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

