Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 404 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.67 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

